Moon supplied 14 points (6-22 FG, 2-9 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 46 minutes during Sunday's 116-105 loss to the Rockets.

The Clippers rested their key players for Sunday, as their position in the standings was locked in a few days ago. Moon has rarely seen the floor for the Clippers, as he was making just his 14th appearance of the season. Since he's one of the Clippers' three two-way players, Moon won't be eligible to play in any postseason games.