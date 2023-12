Moon posted 30 points (12-25 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 39 minutes in Thursday's 121-111 win over Salt Lake City.

Moon put forth a strong showing from deep, connecting on a trio of threes to reach the 30-point mark and end as one of two Ontario players with 30 or more points in the victory. Moon has averaged 19.5 points, 6.3 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals over 29.8 minutes in 15 games with Ontario this season.