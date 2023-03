Moon finished with 26 points (10-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 101-97 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Moon showcased his scoring ability against the Blue, finishing as the leading scorer. However, it wasn't enough to propel Ontario to victory as they had no answers for Jahmi'us Ramsey.