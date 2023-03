Moon finished with 21 points (10-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists and four rebounds in 34 minutes during Monday's 108-101 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Moon showcased his full offensive arsenal against the Hustle, leading the team in points while also hauling in some rebounds. However, he was somewhat inefficient from deep, missing four of five attempts.