Moon finished with 27 points (11-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists and five rebounds in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 98-96 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Once again, Moon put on a spectacular offensive performance by leading the team in points and three-pointers made. However, it wasn't enough to help Ontario secure the victory as they lost a close one to the Hustle.