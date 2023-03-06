Moon finished with 27 points (11-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists and three rebounds in 34 minutes during Sunday's 120-108 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Even though Ontario didn't secure the victory, Moon proved why he's worthy of a two-way deal after showcasing his full offensive arsenal against Maine. He finished as one of the leading scorers on an efficient clip while also getting his teammates involved, finishing second in assists. Expect him to continue to play at a high level as one of the main offensive weapons for Ontario.