Niederhauser tallied 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 10 minutes in Team Austin's 40-34 Rising Stars loss to Team Melo on Friday.

The rookie first-rounder suited up for the G League Rising Stars on Friday and led all players in scoring, albeit in a losing effort. Niederhauser also knocked down a three-pointer, which he has yet to do for the Clippers this season. The 22-year-old center out of Penn State has averaged 3.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in just 9.0 minutes per game across 34 regular-season appearances in 2025-26. However, he has logged double-digit minutes in four of Los Angeles' last five outings and may continue seeing increased burn with Ivica Zubac (ankle) having been traded to the Pacers on Feb. 5.