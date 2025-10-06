Niederhauser (back) is set to be available for Thursday's preseason opener against the Guangzhou Loong Lions, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Niederhauser sat out the end of the Las Vegas Summer League with a back injury, but he's healthy for the beginning of exhibition play. That said, the rookie first-rounder would likely need one of Ivica Zubac or Brook Lopez to go down with an injury in order to realistically carve out a meaningful role from the second unit during his first season.