Niederhauser notched three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two blocks across 13 minutes during Tuesday's 102-95 loss to Houston.

Niederhauser was limited to just 13 minutes, potentially putting pause on what many had hoped would be a late-season breakout. Isaiah Jackson made his debut for the Clippers, adding another wrinkle to the center rotation. While Niederhauser is still someone worth watching, it appears his short-term value could fluctuate from game to game.