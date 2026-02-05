Niederhauser closed Wednesday's 124-91 loss to the Cavaliers with 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two blocks over 25 minutes.

Niederhauser played a good chunk of the second half Wednesday with the Cavs fully in control. The Clippers elected to pull Brook Lopez early given the score, and with Ivica Zubac (personal) sidelined, Niederhauser received plenty of looks. The big man took full advantage of the blowout by turning in his best scoring performance since Jan. 14, and his best rebounding night since Jan. 1. He also set a new season high in swats.