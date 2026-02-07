Niederhauser (illness) isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Janis Carr of the OC Register reports.

Niederhauser left Friday's game early due to an illness, but the issue won't prevent him from suiting up Sunday. With Ivica Zubac having been traded to the Pacers, Niederhauser is left to compete with Isaiah Jackson (recently traded) and Brook Lopez for center minutes.