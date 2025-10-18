Niederhauser notched 13 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 26 minutes in Friday's 106-103 preseason win over the Warriors.

Niederhauser finished as the Clippers' third-leading scorer and was one of four Los Angeles players to reach double figures. The rookie big man also grabbed a game-high mark in rebounds. The No. 30 overall pick in the 2025 Draft is expected to provide center depth for the club in 2025-26, though he could see increased playing time if Ivica Zubac or Brook Lopez (rest) misses time.