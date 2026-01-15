Clippers' Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Excels in supporting role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Niederhauser ended with 16 points (7-7 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 119-105 victory over the Wizards.
Niederhauser played through an illness and logged 23 minutes during the victory. With Ivica Zubac (ankle) sidelined, the Clippers needed support in the frontcourt, and Niederahuser platooned under the basket with Brook Lopez. The rookie proved to be the more effective option, and while Lopez's backup role is likely safe, Niederhauser is making a strong case for more time.
