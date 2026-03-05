Clippers' Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Exits game early with foot injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Niederhauser won't return to Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to a right foot injury, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports. He will finish with six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two blocks across eight minutes.
Niederhauser landed awkwardly on his right foot after blocking a shot and required assistance getting back to the locker room. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of Friday's game in San Antonio. If the rookie big man is forced to miss time, Isaiah Jackson would likely see a bump in minutes behind Brook Lopez.
More News
-
Clippers' Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Leaves for locker room•
-
Clippers' Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Big impact off bench Monday•
-
Clippers' Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Career-high four blocks Sunday•
-
Clippers' Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Adds 11 points in Rising Stars Game•
-
Clippers' Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Blocks two shots in loss•
-
Clippers' Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Paces bench in scoring•