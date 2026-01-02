Niederhauser amassed six points (3-7 FG), 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 27 minutes during Thursday's 118-101 win over Utah.

Niederhauser has taken on a larger role with Ivica Zubac (ankle) sidelined, logging 25 and 27 minutes over the past two games. The 2025 first-round pick finished second on the team in rebounds, with six of them being offensive boards, and tied for the team lead with two blocks. The rookie center is averaging 11.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks in 26 minutes over the past two games.