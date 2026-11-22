Niederhauser ended with six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 16 minutes during Saturday's 110-100 loss to Dallas.

Playing in just his second game since returning from a foot injury, Niederhauser saw his playing time bump up to 16 minutes, while fellow backup Isaiah Jackson logged just four minutes. While this is clearly a very small sample size, there is a chance that Niederhauser has already moved ahead of Jackson, which at least puts him on the radar, even in some standard leagues. For those needing blocks and boards, Niederhauser is a name to monitor, should he eventually carve out a consistent 20-minute role for himself.