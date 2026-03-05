default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Niederhauser exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to an apparent lower right leg injury, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Niederhauser came down awkwardly after blocking a shot and required assistance getting back to the locker room. If the rookie big man is unable to return, Brook Lopez and Isaiah Jackson should pick up the slack the rest of the way.

More News