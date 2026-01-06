Clippers' Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Officially available
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Niederhauser (illness) has been cleared to play Monday against the Warriors.
Niederhauser was upgraded to probable a few hours before tipoff, and he's now been officially cleared to suit up. He saw only six minutes in his last appearance Saturday against Boston with Ivica Zubac back in action, and he'll likely have a hard time finding opportunities again Monday.
