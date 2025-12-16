Niederhauser played the final 3:40 of Monday's 121-103 loss to the Grizzlies, finishing with two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT) and one rebound.

After being recalled from the G League's San Diego Clippers earlier in the day, Niederhauser suited up for the parent club Monday but once again found himself outside of the rotation, with his playing time coming well after the Grizzlies had the game in hand. Though the 6-20 Clippers don't appear to view Niederhauser as an NBA-ready contributor just yet, the rookie first-round pick could nonetheless be in the mix for more meaningful run in competitive games behind top center Ivica Zubac once the team fades from playoff contention.