The Clippers recalled Niederhauser (foot) from the G League's San Diego Clippers on Sunday.

Niederhauser remains unlikely to play a meaningful role in the short term following a seven-month recovery from foot surgery. The 23-year-old might instead make a phased return to action, possibly seeing limited minutes at some point in upcoming weeks and making some appearances in the G League. Last season, he averaged 4.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.3 assists per regular-season game during his rookie year.