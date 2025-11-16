The Clippers recalled Niederhauser from the G League's San Diego Clippers on Saturday.

Niederhauser joined the Clippers' G League affiliate for Friday's win over the Salt Lake City Stars, notching 12 points (3-3 FG, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and two blocks in 13 minutes. The rookie has appeared in all three of San Diego's games thus far and will likely continue to spend time in the G League this season.