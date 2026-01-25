Clippers' Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Rejoins parent club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Clippers recalled Niederhauser from the G League's San Diego Clippers on Saturday.
Niederhauser is back with the Clippers ahead of Sunday's game versus the Nets, but he's unlikely to be part of the rotation since LA will have Ivica Zubac and Brook Lopez available at center. The rookie first-round pick will likely be headed back to the G League in the near future to see extended playing time.
