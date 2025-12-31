Niederhauser provided 16 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 131-90 victory over the Kings.

Although John Collins made an appearance despite an injury tag, the team elected to sit him midway through the third quarter. Neiderhauser stepped in and scored 11 of his 16 points in cleanup duty. Ivica Zubac's (ankle) absence has affected the depth chart, and it's given the 2025 first-round pick a bit of a minute boost. The Penn State product isn't relevant in fantasy at the moment, but he could see more time if injuries mount in the frontcourt.