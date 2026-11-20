Niederhauser (foot) registered two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 11 minutes during Thursday's 124-112 loss to the Spurs.

Niederhauser made his season debut after recovering from right foot surgery. The big man struggled with efficiency but operated as the Clippers' backup center ahead of Isaiah Jackson. Jackson had a productive outing and finished with a team-high plus-eight point differential. Although Niederhauser could ramp up toward a more significant role, he faces plenty of competition for minutes in the middle.