Clippers' Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Upgraded to probable Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Niederhauser (illness) is probable for Monday's game against Golden State.
Niederhauser was initially added to the injury report as questionable, so the fact that he's since been listed as probable is a strong indication that he'll be ready to suit up. Expect official word from the team closer to tipoff.
