Clippers' Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Will suit up Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Niederhauser (knee) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Niederhauser has missed LA's last two games with a knee injury but has received the green light to suit up Tuesday. He hasn't had much of a role this season for the Clippers and has only appeared in three games since Dec. 1, averaging 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.3 minutes over this stretch.
