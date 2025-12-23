default-cbs-image
Niederhauser (knee) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Niederhauser has missed LA's last two games with a knee injury but has received the green light to suit up Tuesday. He hasn't had much of a role this season for the Clippers and has only appeared in three games since Dec. 1, averaging 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.3 minutes over this stretch.

