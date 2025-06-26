Niederhauser was selected by the Clippers with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Niederhauser flew under the radar on a struggling Penn State team in 2024-25 but still put together a solid season, averaging 12.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while shooting 61.1 percent over 29 games. His offensive game is still a work in progress, but his blend of size and athleticism gives him real potential as a rim protector. With Ivica Zubac entrenched as the starting center, the Clippers can afford to bring Niederhauser along gradually.