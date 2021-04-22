Ferrell posted eight points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 117-105 win over the Grizzlies.
Ferrell signed a 10-day contract with the Clippers on Monday, and he was given plenty of run in his debut Wednesday with Rajon Rondo (wrist) sidelined. If Rondo sits out again Friday, Ferrell could remain in the rotation.
