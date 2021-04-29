Ferrell will sign a contract with the Clippers for the remainder of the season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Ferrell has played three games with the Clippers while on a 10-day deal. In 29 minutes, he's totaled 14 points, 10 assists, one rebound and one steal. Ferrell will likely only see consistent minutes if the Clippers' backcourt suffers injuries.
More News
-
Clippers' Yogi Ferrell: Plays well in Clippers debut•
-
Clippers' Yogi Ferrell: Officially joins Clippers•
-
Yogi Ferrell: Should finalize 10-day deal soon•
-
Clippers' Yogi Ferrell: To join Clippers on 10-day deal•
-
Yogi Ferrell: Waived by Cleveland•
-
Cavaliers' Yogi Ferrell: Leads second unit in loss•