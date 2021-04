Ferrell plans to sign a 10-day contract with the Clippers this week once he clears health and safety protocols, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ferrell will join his second team of the season after he also received one 10-day contract with the Cavaliers earlier in the year. Ferrell could see some backup minutes once he officially joins the team as Patrick Beverley (hand) is sidelined and Rajon Rondo (hip) is also dinged up.