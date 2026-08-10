Clippers' Yuki Kawamura: Catches on with Clippers

Kawamura signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Clippers on Sunday.

Kawamura finished the past season as a two-way player for the Bulls, appearing in 18 games at the NBA level while averaging 3.4 points (on 32.7 percent shooting from the field), 2.6 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 11.6 minutes per contest. The 25-year-old point guard became a free agent after the Bulls declined to tender him a qualifying offer prior to the start of the new league year, and after sitting on the open market for more than a month, Kawamura has found an opportunity with LA. He could get the chance to compete for a standard roster spot or two-way spot with the Clippers, but in all likelihood, Kawamura will be waived before the start of the season and join the organization's G League affiliate in San Diego.