Kawamura ended with five points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, 10 assists and one steal in 18 minutes during China's 123-70 win over Qatar in Tuesday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

Kawamura dished out a team-high 10 dimes Tuesday. The 25-year-old point guard landed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Clippers this offseason, and he'd help fortify Los Angeles' backcourt depth should he make the final roster following training camp in the fall. Otherwise, Kawamura would be a candidate to be a featured member of the G League's San Diego Clippers.