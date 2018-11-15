Codi Miller-McIntyre: Almost notches triple-double
Miller-McIntyre tallied 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the loss to Stockton on Wednesday.
The guard nearly finished the contest with a triple-double, but aside from the points Miller-McIntyre actually kept in stride with lofty averages through six games. Given the lack of depth at both guards, Miller-McIntyre figures to have a pretty long leash in terms of minutes and should continue to pile on the fantasy numbers for owners.
