Codi Miller-McIntyre: Heading to Russia
Miller-McIntyre is no longer a part of the Texas Legends roster after agreeing to a contract with Zenit St. Petersburg of the Russian VTB United League, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.
Miller-McIntrye appeared in eight games for the Legends, averaging 10.6 points, 6.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest. The point guard will offer the Russian club additional depth in the backcourt after the team recently parted ways with Brandon Jennings. Miller-McIntyre has previous experience in the VTB United League after playing for Parma Basket in 2017-18.
