Codi Miller-McIntyre: Waived by Mavericks
Miller-McIntyre was waived by the Mavericks on Monday, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Miller-McIntyre has spent the past two years overseas after going undrafted in 2016, most recently playing for Parma Basket Perm of the VTB United League where he averaged 16.0 points, 7.8 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. After failing to earn a spot on the Mavericks' regular-season roster, Miller-McIntyre could find himself in the G-League or back overseas to start the season, barring any interest elsewhere in the league. The 24-year-old appeared in one preseason game for Dallas before being cut, playing just two minutes and failing to record any stats.
