Cody Demps: 45 games played during 2017-18
Demps concluded the season by averaging 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 45 games played for Reno.
Only missing four games, the former Sacramento State guard started 26-of-45 contests for Reno while seeing 24.8 minutes in each during his strong first stint in the G League.
