Cody Demps: Another 24-point outing Wednsday

Demps piled on the production Wednesday, finishing the contest with 24 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and one steal.

It's been a productive season for Demps, who has steadily improved throughout his rookie campaign. Thanks to just seven active players available for Stockton on Wednesday, Demps wound up playing 39 minutes and led the way in scoring for his team. It seems likely Demps will be a major factor in the rotation so long as the Kings continue to miss crucial depth pieces.