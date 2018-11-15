Cody Demps: Contributes 21 points

Demps scored 21 points in the win Wednesday over the Texas Legends.

Demps also contributed six rebounds to go along with two assists, but a defensive effort by the Legends made things difficult for the Kings, as the team totaled 23 turnovers on the evening. Demps only contributed one to that total - best of the starting five - and he really was the only offensive force in the starting lineup as the other four players combined to score just 28 points. A three-man lineup featuring guards Kalin Lucas and Cameron Reynolds along with Demps will likely come in the near future, but for now the 25-year-old has a firm grasp at one of the respective starting guard spots.