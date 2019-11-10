Demps tallied 19 points (7-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in Saturday's G League loss at Santa Cruz.

It was Demps first double-double of the season, as the forward totaled 19 points along 70 percent shooting while grabbing 10 rebounds. The Sacramento State product is averring 18.0 points and 7.5 rebounds through the first two games this season in the G League.