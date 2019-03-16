Cody Demps: Gets unique double-double
Demps posted just eight points (4-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt), but did pile up 11 assists, 10 rebounds and one steal in the loss Friday to Grand Rapids.
It was a unique double-double for the point guard helping him bump his season total to three. Demps has played in all 47 games with Stockton this season, averaging 11.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
