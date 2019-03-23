Cody Demps: Inks deal with Sacramento

Demps signed a 10-day contract with Sacramento ahead of Saturday's game against Phoenix.

Demps had been averaging 11.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the Kings G-League affiliate prior to the call up. It's unclear if he's expected to see immediate playing time, but it appears as if he'll slot in behind Frank Mason as another backup to De'Aaron Fox.

Our Latest Stories