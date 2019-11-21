Demps scored 22 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-4 FT) and grabbed five rebounds while tallying three steals and two blocks in a win over Texas on Wednesday.

Demps contributed on both ends of the court while playing a team-high 41 minutes in the victory. The Sacramento State product has posted the best per-game scoring and rebounding numbers of his G League career this season, though he has yet to play in an NBA game.