Cody Demps: Selected to USA Men's AmeriCup Team
Demps has been chosen to compete with the USA Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team.
Demps is part of a 12-man roster that includes his Stockton teammate, Eric Mika. His selection will temporarily take him away from the G League squad as he will train and compete with the USA team through Feb. 23.
