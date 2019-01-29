Cody Demps: Tallies surprising 24 points
Demps led the Stockton bench with 24 points (7-14 FG, 9-10 FT, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in the 132-116 win on Sunday.
Demps had one of the best nights of his career against Austin, pouring in eight points in the second quarter and nine in the fourth. Averaging only 8.2 points per game thus far in his rookie year, this game saw Demps start to contribute off the bench in a meaningful way, trailing only teammate Matt Jones in points scored. Not only did Demps put up points but his six rebounds, three offensive, and pair of steals showed that he can impact the game in more ways than just raw point production.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...