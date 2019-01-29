Cody Demps: Tallies surprising 24 points

Demps led the Stockton bench with 24 points (7-14 FG, 9-10 FT, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in the 132-116 win on Sunday.

Demps had one of the best nights of his career against Austin, pouring in eight points in the second quarter and nine in the fourth. Averaging only 8.2 points per game thus far in his rookie year, this game saw Demps start to contribute off the bench in a meaningful way, trailing only teammate Matt Jones in points scored. Not only did Demps put up points but his six rebounds, three offensive, and pair of steals showed that he can impact the game in more ways than just raw point production.