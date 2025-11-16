Martin became a free agent prior to Saturday's 129-111 loss to the Raptors after his 10-day contract with the Pacers expired, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Martin's initial 10-day deal with the Pacers was awarded via a hardship exception, which Indiana was granted since they had at least four players who had missed three consecutive games and who were expected to be out for at least two more weeks. Though Aaron Nesmith (knee) recently joined Obi Toppin (foot), Kam Jones (back) and Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) among players on the Pacers with long-term injuries, Nesmith has missed just one game thus far, and Indiana wasn't granted another roster exception since the team's remaining injured players -- Bennedict Mathurin (toe), Quenton Jackson (hamstring) and Johnny Furphy (ankle) -- are all apparently expected back within the next two weeks. Martin had been a regular part of the Indiana rotation during his week-and-a-half-long stay with the team, appearing in four games while averaging 1.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals, 0.5 assists and 0.5 blocks in 13.8 minutes per contest.