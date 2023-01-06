Zeller worked out for the Lakers last week, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

The Lakers are looking to shore up depth at center, with Zeller working out for the team last week and DeMarcus Cousins auditioning next week. Zeller has struggled with injury issues throughout his career, and his 2021-22 campaign with Portland was cut short after 27 appearances due to knee surgery. He saw 13.1 minutes per game and averaged 5.2 points and 4.6 rebounds. Even if Zeller signs with the Lakers, it's unlikely he'll be relevant in fantasy.