Cole Anthony: Declares for 2020 NBA Draft
Anthony has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Anthony is a projected lottery pick out of North Carolina who is declaring following his impressive freshman campaign. The 6-foot-3 point guard averaged 18.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals across 34.9 minutes per game. Those numbers fueled an ACC All-Third Team selection. Anthony needs to clean up his shooting percentages -- 38.0 percent from the field, 34.8 percent from three and 75.0 percent from the free-throw line -- and develop more as a playmaker (3.9 assists to 3.5 turnovers) to fully realize his potential at the NBA level, but his raw talent is clear. Anthony's ability to get to the free-throw line (5.8 attempts per game) is encouraging.
