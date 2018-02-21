Cole Huff: Poor game Wednesday
Huff recorded four points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two assists across 11 minutes during Wednesday's 98-88 win over Lakeland.
Huff had a poor performance Wednesday, missing his only three-point attempt and not hauling in a single rebound. The first year forward from Creighton has been a non-factor so far this season, only averaging 4.5 points and 2.3 rebounds for the Swarm.
