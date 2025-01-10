Share Video

The Grizzlies are waiving Castleton on Friday, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Castleton was waived in order to free up a two-way roster spot for Zyon Pullin. In Castleton's 10 NBA appearances for the Grizzlies this season, he averaged 1.4 points and 1.1 rebounds in 4.6 minutes.

