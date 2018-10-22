Connor Burchfield: Drafted by Austin Spurs
Burchfield was drafted with the 26th overall pick by the Austin Spurs.
Burchfield enters the Spurs organization after four years at William & Mary. The slight guard was bench fodder early in his Tribe career, but blossomed his senior year, averaging 12.6 points per game while shooting 54% from the field. Burchfield is known for his outside shot, leading the NCAA in three-point field goal percentage last season, draining 52% of his shots from behind the arc.
